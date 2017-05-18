The 71st annual Cloverdale Rodeo Parade will fill the town centre with music, food and a whole lot of western spirit. Billed as an ‘old-school parade,’ this event has been happening every year since 1945.

It includes a variety of floats, marching bands, dance groups, vintage cars, race cars, trucks, even tractors, clowns, horses, dogs and more. A wide range of service clubs will march, including the Shriners, who have been the largest parade entrant for more than a decade.

Every year, more than 1,000 people participate in the parade, and many more come out to watch. It’s one of Cloverdale’s largest events of the year.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. precisely on Saturday, May 20, at the corner of 177B Street and Hwy 10. The parade then heads west on Hwy 10 to 176 Street, turns north until it hits 58A Avenue makes a right onto 176A Street, before turning north again to 60 Avenue. The final leg will have the parade head east by Elements Casino, and then south on 177B Street, where it finishes on 58 Avenue.

Please note that because of road closures for the parade, the Cloverdale town centre will only be accessible by foot after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

This year’s parade marshall is Nik Duperon.

Cloverdale resident and TV star Jordie Duperon was this year’s Cloverdale Rodeo parade marshall — but a family event means his brother Nik Duperon will be stepping in.

“The reason I wanted to do it is because it’s a big part of the community that we live in,” Jordie said. “It’s an honour to be part of something that’s so amazing for our community.”

Jordie has to drive his son to Alberta that weekend, so he won’t be heading the parade. His brother, Nik Duperon, will be the local celebrity representative. Vehicles from their business will also take part in the parade.

Jordie Duperon has lived in Cloverdale for more than a decade, but only opened Jordie’s Auto Rescue with his brother last summer.

Both brothers are part of the Discovery Channel show “Highway Thru Hell,” a reality TV show that follows the activities of a heavy vehicle towing company based out of Hope. It primarily focuses on the difficulties of highways in B.C.’s interior, especially the Coquihalla.