Do you think you are smarter than a 10th grader? Find out and test your trivia skills at Team Trivia Night on Friday, May 26th at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 11 in Trail, in support of the West Kootenay Take a Hike Youth at Risk Foundation.

Bring your own team of seven people, or join a table when you arrive and make some new friends.

Teams compete in a minimum of three judged rounds, with prizes awarded to winning teams. Hosted by Wayne & Jayne of EZ Rock, this is sure to be a fun and interactive social event for a great cause right here in our community.

Advance tickets are $10 each (includes trivia games and prizes plus a barbecue burger and salad — vegetarian option available). Get yours today in Trail at Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre, RCL Br. 11, or Trail Coffee & Tea Company; in Rossland at Kootenay Gateway; and in Castlegar at Crumbs Bakery.

Take a Hike is an innovative education program that engages at risk youth through a unique combination of academics, adventure-based learning, therapy and community involvement. Now in its fourth year in the West Kootenays, we operate in partnership with School District No. 20 (Kootenay-Columbia) and accept applications from students throughout the West Kootenay region.

The team behind Take a Hike includes teachers, youth and family workers, clinical therapists, adventure-based learning specialists and volunteers. The program fosters the optimal environment for students to experience success and provides students the opportunity to graduate, rebuild relationships and develop life skills. Take a Hike students are active and contributing community volunteers, participating in many community initiatives throughout our region.