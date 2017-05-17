Karl Bischoff takes part in the springboard chop at the 2016 Timber Day Pro Logger show.

Revelstoke Timber Days is back this weekend, with the return of the CANLOG pro show and the opening of the forestry museum’s new lookout.

The fun starts at the BC Interior Forestry Museum on Friday, May 19, from 5–8 p.m. The museum is holding its annual Timber Night Kick Off, which features horse buggy rides, a logger sports demonstration, bonfire, music, burgers and the grand opening of the museum’s new viewpoint that looks out onto the Revelstoke Dam.

On Saturday, the events begin with the lumberjack pancake breakfast at Chubby Funsters at 9 a.m., followed by a logging sports demonstration at the farmers market at 10 a.m.

The logging sports show begins with the political saw off in Centennial Park at noon, followed by the pro ladies pole climb, pro men obstacle pole buck and locals axe throw.

Other events include the hot saw competition, birling, stock saw race, and the Groucho Marx free-for-all.

Several events are open to locals, with registration taking place in Centennial Park from 10-11 a.m. It’s $20 to enter as many events as you want.There’s also a silent auction and a live firewood auction.

The Community Forestry Pioneer Award will be given out at 3 p.m.For the complete schedule, visit revelstoketimberdays.ca.

