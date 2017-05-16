Langley City councillor Gayle Martin (fifth from left) joined Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation founder Cheryl Young (second from left) at the Fibromyalgia Awareness Walk around Aldergrove, May 8.

A walk around the community of Aldergrove was held May 8 to help raise awareness of fibromyalgia.

Hosted by the Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation, the walk started from the foundation's thrift store and offices in Aldergrove, on 272 Street.

Founder Cheryl Young and Langley City councillor Gayle Martin kicked off the walk, although Young was unable to participate this year due to injuries suffered in an accident last year during her "Just One More Step 2016" awareness walk to Banff.

The walk coincided with national Fibromyalgia Week and about a dozen participated this year.

The week's celebrations also included flag raising ceremonies at both Langley City and Township halls, with council members in attendance at both events.

The week wound up with the foundation's annual Celebration Dinner, May 12 at Newlands Golf and Country Club.