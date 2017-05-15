Started in 1977 as a publicity stunt to drum up enthusiasm ahead of the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair, the Cloverdale Bed Races have always been a loud, colourful event.

And how could they not be? It’s not every day that you can see teams of people hurdling someone down 176A Street in a bed frame.

“It gets wacky,” said Paul Orazietti, Cloverdale BIA executive director. “It’s a reflection of the community, and it’s part of the culture of the area. It broadens what the rodeo means to people.”

The event is sponsored by the Cloverdale Rodeo and Exhibition, Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce, Cloverdale BIA, Turkey’s Party Makers and Envision Financial, but Orazietti said “it’s the people of the community that keep it alive.”

Forty years after the inaugural run, the bed races have evolved into a series of community events in downtown Cloverdale that aren’t to be missed.

The bed races will be opened with a demonstration by world-renowned skateboarders who are in town for the World Freestyle Round-up Skateboard Championships that will take place at the Fairgrounds during the Cloverdale Rodeo. These internationally renowned amateur and professional athletes will go head-to-head on the weekend in pursuit of a $10,000 grand prize (see page 26), but before the competition starts, they’ll show off their skills on 176A Street.

After the demonstration, kids will wheel out their best rides for the annual Western-themed bike parade.

“The idea is the child decorates their vehicle, be it a wagon or a unicycle or a bike, in a western theme,” said Orazietti. “This year we’re encouraging them to throw a maple leaf on top for (Canada’s) 150th anniversary.”

Kids show off their creations to the crowd before peddling to the main stage to see if they’ll be the lucky recipient of the parade’s randomly drawn prizes, which include $100 gift certificates provided by the Cloverdale Lions, Kearney Funeral Services and Shop Cloverdale Magazine.

The kids will then clear the street, leaving the runway open for the main event: an elimination-style bed race, where competitors run in heats until a winner is declared.

The event pits teams of racers against each other in four categories: men, women, media and mixed.

The prizes are as weird and wonderful as the race itself. The men’s teams race for the Bed Pan trophy, the women’s teams face off in pursuit of the Chamber Pot and the media teams run for the Stone Pig prize.

Don’t forget the costumes, either – the best-dressed team receives prizes of their own.





Bed races, 2014. File

Each team consists of six pushers, with one lucky rider on the bed frame. Men’s teams push a woman, women’s teams push a man, and mixed and media teams can have whatever team combination they wish, as long as they have at least three women pushing the frame.

This year, there will also be a “special visitor” from Urban Safari Animal Rescue Society coming in for a demonstration race. Orazietti wasn’t able to tell The Reporter what manner of creature will compete, so you’ll have to come on down to the race to see for yourself.

Beds are provided at the discretion of the bed race committee on race day. Teams must present their frame at 5:30 p.m. for inspection, if they choose to bring their own.

No driver’s license is required.

For more information, visit cloverdalebia.com.