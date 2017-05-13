Thousands attended the sixth-annual Clayton Community Festival on Saturday, May 13, for an afternoon of free family fun.

The event has been filling the Clayton Crossing area for six years, and was started by asset manager Jen Temple and and her counterpart across the street Michelle Howe as a Cloverdale Rodeo kick off event.

“It was really small in the beginning — we called it the Pre-Rodeo Party on the Hill,” Temple said. “Now it’s turned … from the party to the festival.”

The event started as a way for Temple and Howe to give back to the area and allow local businesses to show off, Temple said. Now it’s grown to a full-fledged community event, with sponsorship from the City of Surrey.

-With files from Grace Kennedy