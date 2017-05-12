The Gumboot Gala will be a night of dinner and dancing to celebrate local makers, bakers and growers.

Langley Community Farmers Market Society members are excited to announce their second annual Gumboot Gala.

The Gumboot Gala will be a night of dinner and dancing to celebrate local makers, bakers and growers. Funds raised will help support programs such as the brand new Food Recovery Program and Nutritional Coupons Program; and getting fresh food to low-income families and seniors of our community.

Join in this fun event and help fulfill the mission of promoting local agriculture and improving the overall quality of life in a sustainable, food secure community.

On the menu will be delicious turkey dinner Buffet, locally sourced by Farmers Market vendors. There will be dancing to a live band, live auction, and a 50/50 and boot draw.

For tickets, see website:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/langley-community-farmers-market-societys-2nd-annual-gumboot-gala-tickets-33828841977?aff=efbevent#tickets