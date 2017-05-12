- Home
Gumboot Gala aids Farmers Market
Langley Community Farmers Market Society members are excited to announce their second annual Gumboot Gala.
The Gumboot Gala will be a night of dinner and dancing to celebrate local makers, bakers and growers. Funds raised will help support programs such as the brand new Food Recovery Program and Nutritional Coupons Program; and getting fresh food to low-income families and seniors of our community.
Join in this fun event and help fulfill the mission of promoting local agriculture and improving the overall quality of life in a sustainable, food secure community.
On the menu will be delicious turkey dinner Buffet, locally sourced by Farmers Market vendors. There will be dancing to a live band, live auction, and a 50/50 and boot draw.
For tickets, see website:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/langley-community-farmers-market-societys-2nd-annual-gumboot-gala-tickets-33828841977?aff=efbevent#tickets