Gumboot Gala aids Farmers Market

The Gumboot Gala will be a night of dinner and dancing to celebrate local makers, bakers and growers.
  Staff Writer - Aldergrove Star
  • Aldergrove Langley posted May 12, 2017 at 12:00 PM

Langley Community Farmers Market Society members are excited to announce their second annual Gumboot Gala.

The Gumboot Gala will be a night of dinner and dancing to celebrate local makers, bakers and growers. Funds raised will help support programs such as the brand new Food Recovery Program and Nutritional Coupons Program; and getting fresh food to low-income families and seniors of our community.

Join in this fun event and help fulfill the mission of promoting local agriculture and improving the overall quality of life in a sustainable, food secure community.

On the menu will be delicious turkey dinner Buffet, locally sourced by Farmers Market vendors. There will be dancing to a live band, live auction, and a 50/50 and boot draw.

For tickets, see website:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/langley-community-farmers-market-societys-2nd-annual-gumboot-gala-tickets-33828841977?aff=efbevent#tickets

 

