  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Abbotsford Arts Council Calls on Vendors for 2017 Summer Markets

  • by  Staff Writer - Aldergrove Star
  •  posted May 12, 2017 at 12:00 PM

This year the Abbotsford Arts Council is working with many different local event organizers to coordinate artisan markets at the Symphony under the Stars, Canada Day, Jam In Jubilee, and the Berry Festival.

These events bring thousands of people together and allow for plenty of opportunity to soak up the sun and enjoy good community vibes. There is still time for local artisans, artists and crafters to apply.

Application forms can be found at the Abbotsford Arts Council’s website at www.abbotsfordartscouncil.com/open-calls or at the Kariton Art Gallery, located at 2387 Ware Street in Abbotsford.

Applications will be accepted until May 27, 2017.

For additional information, please contact the Abbotsford Arts Council by phone at (604) 852-9358, by email at info@abbotsfordartscouncil.com.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...