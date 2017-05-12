This year the Abbotsford Arts Council is working with many different local event organizers to coordinate artisan markets at the Symphony under the Stars, Canada Day, Jam In Jubilee, and the Berry Festival.

These events bring thousands of people together and allow for plenty of opportunity to soak up the sun and enjoy good community vibes. There is still time for local artisans, artists and crafters to apply.

Application forms can be found at the Abbotsford Arts Council’s website at www.abbotsfordartscouncil.com/open-calls or at the Kariton Art Gallery, located at 2387 Ware Street in Abbotsford.

Applications will be accepted until May 27, 2017.

For additional information, please contact the Abbotsford Arts Council by phone at (604) 852-9358, by email at info@abbotsfordartscouncil.com.