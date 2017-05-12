Langley Junior Senior High School opened its doors in 1949, built for a capacity of 500 students. All high school students in Langley School District #35 attended the one high school at that time.

By 1957 the attendance was 1,500 students with 500 junior students on morning shift, 500 junior students on afternoon shift, and 500 senior students on day shift.

The class of 1957 was the last of the three classes to attend LSS from grade 7 to grade 12 and the last class to graduate from Langley Junior Senior High with every student from the Langley School District in the graduation class. The following year Aldergrove High School opened its doors.

The graduating class of '57 had 104 alumni and they held their first reunion 25 years later. The reunions have always included the classmates that didn't finish high school, bringing their total to 150. Additional reunions have been held throughout the years.

Although 29 members have passed on and 11 members can no longer be found, there are still 107 alumni on the active roster. Although many members lived and worked outside of the Lower Mainland, the majority are now located near their hometown. The Class of '57 was recognized by their teachers as being one of the rare special classes and has maintained its close friendships throughout the years. Currently the alumni meet once a month at Poppy Golf Course in the summer.

The Class of '57 is holding their 60th high school reunion at Estate 248 at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 11. The organizer can be contacted at fugawe@shaw.ca for more information.