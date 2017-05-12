LEPS runs a series of workshops, seminars, and events throughout the year to increase awareness and participation from other like-minded environmental stewards.

Keeping lawns lush, flowers flourishing, and produce producing is something all gardeners aspire to achieve.

Whether your thumb is green, a little rusty, or just starting to bud, the Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) team is available to help at the Langley Demonstration Garden.

The demonstration garden was established 25 years ago by the Township of Langley, in partnership with LEPS.

And the team wants to be able to provide tips and techniques to help keep yards and gardens healthy for both people and the environment, said garden coordinator Emily Lorenz.

Located in the Derek Doubleday Arboretum, in the 21200 block of Fraser Highway, the demo garden is open year-round, and visitors can drop by anytime to learn about everything from composting and chemical-free gardening, to using native plants and being Water Wise.

From May until August, staff are on site during the week to offer information and advice, and throughout the season, workshops, camps, and special events will be held to educate and entertain visitors of all ages.

For more information or to register, visit leps.bc.ca/demonstration-garden, email garden@leps.bc.ca, or call 604-546-0344.

Workshops get underway on Wednesday, May 24 with backyard composting, and sessions offered this summer include hot water bath and pressure canning, flower and garden photography, container gardening for kids, and all-season vegetable gardening.

Workshops are for participants aged 14 and older, and registration is required at least one week in advance, unless otherwise noted.

New seniors garden club starts

A new addition to Langley’s demo garden this year is the Let’s Dig It Seniors’ Gardening Club, for those aged 50 plus (or getting close), who would like to garden, laugh, and socialize while sharing tips, cuttings, seeds, and ideas for successful gardening.

The free club begins Monday, May 15 and runs every Monday from 10:30 a.m. to noon, until Sept. 25, and will include workshops on topics such as container gardening.

“One of the special events we look forward to every year is Picnic in the Park,” Lorenz said.

“Two picnics are held each summer, and they are a wonderful opportunity for the whole family to enjoy food and fun in the fresh air. Guests can bring along a picnic and enjoy demonstration garden tours and activities, and some barbecue items and snacks will be available by donation.”

The Picnic in the Park will be held Tuesday, June 13 and again on July 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. No registration is required, but an RSVP is appreciated if a large group will be attending.

A Langley tradition designed to tempt tastebuds and tame a pesky plant returns when the annual Blackberry Bake-off and open house is held Thursday, Aug. 17, noon to 3 p.m. Bake-off entries must be submitted by 12:15 p.m. and tasting starts at 12:45 p.m. Visitors can purchase a locally-sourced barbecue lunch for $5, visit the kids’ craft corner, and listen to live music. Registration is not required unless a culinary creation is being submitted.

In July and August, children aged six to 12 years old can enjoy Eco Explorers Kids’ Camps, where they can learn about everything from slugs and bugs, to fish and feathered friends in the fresh air and sunshine. A different theme is presented each week, and participants can bring their own lunch for a garden picnic. Registration begins June 5.

Linda Gilkeson lead an information session earlier this spring by the Langley Environmental Partners Society on salmon-friendly gardening. She focused on how to be a resilient gardener in the ever changing climate.