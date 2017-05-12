Cloverdale’s annual chili cook-off brings local businesses and community members together for the ultimate “warm-up”event for the Cloverdale Rodeo and Exhibition.

Each team uses secret ingredients to convince the crowd that their chili is the one to beat. Some like it hot, and if they do,they’ll be sure to warn you before you try a taste yourself.

Everyone will get a chance to vote for their favourite chili, and there will be chances to win passes to the Cloverdale Rodeo and Exhibition.

There will also be fun activities for the young cowboys and cowgirls in attendance.

There are amateur and professional categories. Last year, Cloverdale Black Belt Academy took home the blue ribbon in the amateur category with their “Kick Butt Chili,” and the Cloverdale Legion took first in the professional category with “DJ’s Chili.”

Rusty’s Pub is one to watch for as well, as they have placed in the top three the last three years in a row, with their “What Chu Talkin Bout,” “Release the Kraken” and “Tennessee Fire Jack Daniels Chili.”

If you’d like to come on down and warm up with Cloverdale’s best chili, join the community on Friday, May 19 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Clover Square Village, located 17700 Highway 10. For more information, visit cloverdalebia.com/events.