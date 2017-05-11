Isabel McAleer and Dawson Zanet, who will be competing in Classical Voice at the provincials later this month.

The Kootenay Festival of the Arts held the music Highlights Concert on April 22 at the First Presbyterian Church in Trail.

The recipients of the Ian Douglas Smith Memorial Award are pictured here with Wendy Herbison of the Nelson Music Festival Association.



Administered by the Osprey Community Foundation, the Ian Douglas Smith Memorial Award provides an annual award at the Kootenay Festival of the Arts. This award is made solely on the recommendation of the adjudicator and this year it was divided among two families: the Clarke family — including James Clarke, Katie Clarke and Charles Clarke — and the Saether Pigott Family — Lukas Saether Pigott, Cynthia Saether Pigott and Elias Saether Pigott.

The fund is managed through the Osprey Community Foundation and is dispersed through the Nelson Music Festival Association. Missing from the photo is James Clarke, who was performing in The Reluctant Dragon.

We are also very proud to announce that the following students will be attending provincials this year in Kamloops.

For more information on the provincials, visit bcprovincials.com/aboutprovincials.aspx.

We are sending seven competitors and six observers to provincials from our festival.

Competitors

Dance — Junior Ballet — Sophie Hargreaves

Dance — Senior Ballet — Anna Cooper

Dance — Intermediate Modern — Ava Jinjoe

Dance — Senior Modern — Ali Ferguson

Dance — Intermediate Stage — Isabella Mitchell

Voice — Junior Classical Voice — Isabel McAleer

Voice — Senior Classical Voice — Dawson Zanet

Observers

Dance — Calli Crockett

Dance — Maddie Kinghorn

Dance — Bethany Johnson

Dance — Sydney Graham-Wiseman