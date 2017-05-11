  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Bradner celebrates May Day

Bradner community hosts its 98th annual May Day celebrations with all kinds of old-fashioned fun, including the colourful May Pole Dancers. - file photo
Bradner community hosts its 98th annual May Day celebrations with all kinds of old-fashioned fun, including the colourful May Pole Dancers.
— image credit: file photo
  • by  Kurt Langmann - Aldergrove Star
  • Aldergrove Abbotsford posted May 11, 2017 at 2:00 PM

A century old tradition returns to the West Abbotsford community of Bradner this Monday, May 22.

Bradner community hosts its 98th annual May Day celebrations with all kinds of old-fashioned fun, including the colourful May Pole Dancers.

It all starts with a pancake breakfast starting at 8 a.m., served in Bradner Community Hall, 5305 Bradner Road (north of Fraser Highway).

The parade follows at 10 a.m., with floats, horses and more parading along Bradner Road near the hall and elementary school.

The opening ceremonies and May Pole Dancing begins at 11 a.m., in the Bradner Elementary schoolgrounds.

The day also features rides, games, concessions, face painting and more family fun.

To submit an entry for the parade send an email to arpotz17@telus.net and for information call Nicki at 604-309-0458.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...