Bradner community hosts its 98th annual May Day celebrations with all kinds of old-fashioned fun, including the colourful May Pole Dancers.

A century old tradition returns to the West Abbotsford community of Bradner this Monday, May 22.

Bradner community hosts its 98th annual May Day celebrations with all kinds of old-fashioned fun, including the colourful May Pole Dancers.

It all starts with a pancake breakfast starting at 8 a.m., served in Bradner Community Hall, 5305 Bradner Road (north of Fraser Highway).

The parade follows at 10 a.m., with floats, horses and more parading along Bradner Road near the hall and elementary school.

The opening ceremonies and May Pole Dancing begins at 11 a.m., in the Bradner Elementary schoolgrounds.

The day also features rides, games, concessions, face painting and more family fun.

To submit an entry for the parade send an email to arpotz17@telus.net and for information call Nicki at 604-309-0458.