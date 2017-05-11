Students from across the Lower Mainland came to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds Thursday morning (May 11) to compete in the annual chili cook-off.

From Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School, Tyler Ballance. Sam Anderson



Around 100 students entered the competition, with representatives from Frank Hurt, Guildford Park, Tamanawis, Queen Elizabeth, Enver Creek, Maple Ridge and Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary Schools.

In the past, the competition has even seen students drive in from Merritt and Kamloops. Although the entrants this year were mostly local students, the Alice McKay building was packed with competitors.

Each of the 34 tables had their own recipe, their own ingredients and their own unique theme. As well as a great tasting chili, judges looked for competitors who demonstrated great organization, cleanliness, use of tools and equipment, knowledge of ingredients and costs, timeliness, and theme, including table decor and costumes.

‘Wood you like some chili?’ from Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School. From left: Garth Stromberg Smith and Alex Lamb-Oyesiku. Sam Anderson

The culinary students competed for trophy prizes and the top chili earned its cooks a knife set.

Laurae McNally, a Surrey Schools Trustee, has been judging the competition for more than 10 years.

"For a decade at least," she said. "A long time."

As a veteran judge, she's seen it all and knows how to prepare for the more unexpected culinary experiments that she is asked to weigh in on.

"Over the years, we've had chili made with all sorts of things, chili made with beer, chili made with ostrich meat," she said.

"I've brought my Tums and I've brought my quart of milk," she said, laughing.

The judges sample each chili, and McNally uses the milk as more of a palate cleanser than a rescue from a spicy dish.

The top chili in each category:

Meat Chili: “Wood You Like Some Chili," by Alex Lamb-Oyesiku and Garth Stromberg-Smith. This team also won “Best Overall” with the highest total mark across all categories.

Vegetarian chili: "CIA," by Feeroz Azizi, Brad Bracewell, Audrey Sahertian from the Tamanawis–ACE–IT program. (Tamanawis- ACE-IT program)

Poultry chili: Gilberta Lee, Colton Montgomery and Reizel Ayeras from the Tamanawis- ACE-IT program.

Seafood chili: Kim Berg, Jeson Bascos and Amanda Gugins from the Tamanawis- ACE-IT program.





From Maple Ridge Secondary School, Amaryllis Chang and Nora Seregina. Sam Anderson





From LA Matheson Secondary School, Bianca Cabales. Sam Anderson