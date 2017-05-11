Kortney Story (centre) of Aldergrove Skating Club was presented with the Elizabeth Swan Award by Kevin Reynolds (2017 Canadian Silver Medalist and 2014 Olympic Silver Medalist) and Larkyn Austman (2013 Canadian Junior Ladies Champion and 2017 National Team Member and 4th in Canada).

Skate Canada recognized the achievements of figure skaters in B.C. and the Yukon with the Section 2017 Awards and Hall of Fame inductees at its Annual General Meeting, May 6 in Burnaby.

The recipients were presented with their awards on Saturday night at the annual awards banquet.

Kortney Story of Aldergrove Skating Club was one of the award recipients. She was presented with the Elizabeth Swan Award, which recognizes an individual for his or her dedication and contribution to the discipline of synchronized skating in B.C. and the Yukon.

In addition, Story will be attending the Skate Canada national AGM this June in Ottawa, where she will also receive the national Elizabeth Swan Award, to complement her provincial award.

Story, 31, has been an outstanding contributor to figure skating, especially synchronized skating, in the province, said Aldergrove Skating Club coach Colleen Leferriere.

"Kortney joined Aldergrove Skating Club about 12 years ago as a coach, and when she got married (and has since had three children) she was no longer able to coach," said Leferriere.

"So Kortney turned to judging, which is volunteer work. She gives so many volunteer hours; she'll go to a club to watch the skaters and give feedback. She came to Centre Ice just this past Saturday to watch the kids from our club, who are going onto competition."

She has also been instrumental in the development of synchronized skating in B.C.

"Kortney has helped promote synchronized skating all over B.C. and has organized seminars here with top coaches from Quebec and the east on the sport," said Leferriere.

Story's two older children also skate, as well as dance at the Langley Dance Academy, where Story also works part-time.

Story grew up in Surrey, where she was a member of the Newton Skating Club, before moving to Aldergrove/Langley.

HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

The 2017 inductees into the Skate Canada British Columbia/Yukon Hall of Fame recognized "five remarkable people who have spent much of their life contributing to building a strong, healthy and successful figure skating community in British Columbia,” said Ted Barton Skate Canada BC/YK executive director. “With this induction they are never to be forgotten for their contributions in building the landscape of figure skating in B.C.”

The Hall of Fame recognizes excellence in figure skating, contribution to figure skating and the impact on figure skating in British Columbia, in the categories of athlete, builder, coach and official.

Hall of Fame inductees are: in the Athlete category: Donna Lee (Mitchell) Zaleski (Vancouver), John Mitchell (Victoria) and Kathy Matousek (New Westminster); in the Coach category: Jean Westwood (Victoria); and in the Builder category: Yvette Delcourt (Kelowna).

SKATE CANADA AWARDS

The Skate Canada National Awards program honours dedicated members of the skating community who have donated their time to help contribute to improving the quality of skating in Canada.

The 2017 recipients are:

Skate Canada Club Coach Award of Excellence: Trevor Buttenham, Glengarry Skating Club (Penticton), Okanagan region

Skate Canada Competitive Coach Award of Excellence: Joanne McLeod, Champs International Skating Centre of BC (Burnaby), BC Coast region

Skate Canada Section Officials Award: Debbie Mandryk, Cranbook Skating Club, Kootenay region

Skate Canada Officials Award of Excellence Award: Diane Kamagianis, Mission Skating Club, BC Coast region

Audrey Moore Participation Award: Wendy Martin-Stroyan, Abbotsford SC, BC Coast region

Elizabeth Swan Award: Kortney Story, Aldergrove Skating Club, BC Coast region

CanSkater of the Year Award: Lincoln Dodyk, Northern BC Centre for Skating, CNCR region

Program Assistant of the Year: Keara Anutooshkin, Glengarry Skating Club (Penticton), Okanagan region

Lifetime Achievement Award: Elizabeth Iannone, Beaver Valley Skating Club (Fruitvale), Kootenay region

STARSkate Athlete of the Year: Andrea Beattie, Campbell River Skating Club, Vancouver Island region

Skate Canada Section Volunteer Award of Excellence: Lorraine Mapoles, Mt. Boucherie Skating Club (West Kelowna), Okanagan region

Adult Skating Award: Joanne Krisko, Lower Mainland Synchronized Skating Club, BC Coast region

Skate Canada Competitive Skate Athlete Award: Sarah Tamura, Champs International Skating Centre of BC, BC Coast region

Skate Canada Section Volunteer Coach Award: Sharon Chow, Quesnel Skating Club, CNC region

BC/YK Section Volunteer Award: Carol Geisbrecht, Mile Zero Skating Club(Dawson Creek), CNC region

Coaches Choice Award: Judy Burwash, Sandy Shores Skating Club (Parksville), Vancouver Island region

Susan Griffith Committee Chairman Award: Laura Carr, Kelowna Skating Club, Okanagan region

Female Youth Promise Award: Daria Carr, Kelowna Skating Club, Okanagan region

Ice Dance Youth Promise Award: Miku Makita and Tyler Gunara, Champs International Skating Centre of BC (Burnaby), BC Coast region

Male Youth Promise Award: Wesley Chiu, Connaught Skating Club (Richmond), BC Coast region

BC/YK Section Skaters Award of Achievement: Kate Thompson, Coquitlam Skating Club, BC Coast region