Thanks to the generosity of a $20,000 donation from RBC Foundation, the surgical program at LMH has received a new cystoscope.

A cystoscope (a thin, telescope-like tube with a light and tiny camera attached) is used to conduct a diagnostic test called a cystoscopy, which is a procedure that allows a physician to see the inside of the lower urinary tract. This procedure is used to evaluate and diagnose conditions such as bladder cancer, chronic pelvic pain, urinary tract infections, urinary stones, incontinence and overactive bladder

The addition of the cystoscope to the surgical program has reduced patient wait times for a cystoscopy diagnostic procedure. This equipment gives staff the ability to assess these patients in a timely manner, which means quicker diagnosis and treatment and results in better patient care.

Due to aging population in Langley, there is an increasing demand for cystoscopies at LMH. Located in the Ambulatory Care Unit, the Cystoscopy Clinic performs almost 50 cystoscopies each week. The more scopes they have, the longer they last, as they can be rotated through on a continuous basis. If they don’t have enough of these important scopes or if there are any broken ones or ones that require maintenance, there is a resultant increase in wait times for procedures.

"We rely heavily on our donors to help purchase equipment for our hospital and we’re really grateful for the long-standing support of RBC Foundation. They have demonstrated a strong to commitment to our hospital and our community," acknowledges Kate Ludlam, Donor Relations, LMHF.

"We are fortunate in Langley to have generous community support that fills the gap between government funding and the greater needs of our hospital. Simply put, donations from the community give our doctors and nurses the tools they need to provide the best possible care to every patient at Langley Memorial Hospital."

Established in 1985, Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation truly is a partner in the care of patients at Langley Memorial Hospital and serves as a bridge between our donors, the community and our hospital.