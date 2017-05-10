Christopher Lakusta of Aldergrove (in photo at right) did his 16th walk and his girlfriend Kya Bezanson (left) did her very first walk ever.

On a sunny Sunday afternoon, May 7, 900 participants gathered to take part in the 55th annual Langley Walk at the Willoughby Community Centre and Park.

Christopher Lakusta of Aldergrove (in photo at right) did his 16th walk and his girlfriend Kya Bezanson (left) did her very firstwalk ever. The couple took on the 5km route. Kya said she enjoyed her first walk and hopes it’s not the last one she does.

There were close to 900 participants as there were people who started early, and who came late.

The winners were:

Most Walkers from an Elementary School – R.C. Garnett

Most Walkers from a Middle School – Yorkson Creek

Most Walkers from a Secondary School – Walnut Grove

Most Walkers from an Organizations – Langley Immanuel Christian Reformed Church

Most Walkers from a Family – The Humberstones

Oldest Walker – Inta Schorcht (age 87 and a half!).