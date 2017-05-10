- Home
Cars go back to school
Hundreds of cool cars and car fans have converged on the D.W. Poppy school grounds in Langley Sunday.
It is the 30th anniversary of the annual fundraising event at the school, located at 23752 - 52 Avenue.
“It’s the number one fundraiser for the school,” said Principal Balan Moorthy, who doesn’t know of any other Lower Mainlandschool that hosts a car show.
The one-day event raised a record $29,000 for the school from entry fees from the 670 cars and 2,500 visitors who attended.
Last year, the show brought in $25,000.
