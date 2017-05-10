- Home
Aldergrove Rotary honours Angie McDougall
Angie McDougall
Angie McDougall was recently honoured as a Rotary Pioneer for her 20 years of service with Rotary Club of Aldergrove.
She is retired after years of service as proprietor of Aldergrove's Marlin Travel and a school bus driver for Langley School District, but she continues to serve the community as a volunteer with Aldergrove Rotary as well as a Director with the Otter Co-op in Aldergrove.
She recently stepped down as a Director of the Aldergrove Credit Union after 22 years service in that organization.
