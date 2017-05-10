Students at Katzie Elementary in Clayton Heights celebrated Move for Health Day with an afternoon of outdoor activities on May 10, 2017.

Intermediate students at Katzie Elementary in Clayton Heights spent their afternoon outdoors on Wednesday (May 10) in a special Move for Health Day event hosted on by the City of Surrey.

People across the province participated in the international event, which was established in 2002 by the World Health Organization in an effort to promote physical activity.

Today, the B.C. Recreation and Parks Association promotes events across the province that get communities involved in hundreds of activities hosted by local schools, workplaces and parks and recreation departments.

At Katzie Elementary in Clayton Heights, the intermediate students (Grade 4–7) spent the afternoon at their own event.

Around 300 students moved between stations featuring relay races, tug of war and other fun activities. The stations were put together by the City of Surrey and partner sport organizations, including Softball BC, RCMP Mini Blue program and Pacific Sport.

“Surrey is a city that values health and wellness and Move for Health Day events like these bring people together in the spirit of fun, inclusivity and support of healthy active living,” said Mandy Hadfield, parks operations coordinator.

Donations from VOLO and the BC Lions meant that each student got to take home a backpack filled with goodies, and DJ Freshly Cut provided musical entertainment.

Principal Solomon Lee said he hoped the students took away a message to “get active, get healthy and have fun.”

It’s the first event of its kind at Katzie Elementary, which was opened in 2014.

“This is the end of our fourth year, so this is one of the first big partnerships with City of Surrey to this level,” said Lee.

“I wish I could get them all out,” he said. “Today is just (Grades) four to seven, and we have 300 in the intermediate groups. We went with the older kids for this one, and maybe next time we can do something with the little ones.”

For more information on Move for Health Day, visit www.bcrpa.bc.ca/mfhd or email mfhd@bcrpa.bc.ca.