Yvonne Hogenes (right) receives a $600 donation from the Xi Alpha Omega chapter of Beta Sigma Phi on behalf of Inn for Women, a not-for-profit boutique in Cloverdale that supports local women.

Malary’s Fashions’ second-annual luncheon fashion show took place in late April at the Vault Restaurant in downtown Cloverdale.

The “Shades of Blush” fashion show is an annual fundraiser for the Inn for Women boutique, a not-for-profit secondhand store that takes in and sells donated clothing and is run entirely by volunteers.

The Inn’s profits go towards helping women in the community, whether that means assisting women leave abusive relationships, helping women through losing a partner or stepping in to lend a hand when a medical emergency strikes.

The fundraiser was highlighted with a $600 donation from Xi Alpha Omega, a local chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, a women’s organization that has more than 150,000 members worldwide in more than 30 countries. Since it was founded in 1931 in the midst of the Depression, Beta Sigma Phi has grown from a small social group into an international sorority with notable members, such as Hilary Clinton.

The local chapter, which includes 11 members from White Rock, Surrey and Langley, has supported community charitable organizations such as the Wish Foundation, Basics for Babies and the BC Cancer Society.

The Inn for Women boutique is located at 5760 176 St. in Cloverdale, and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. For more information on the Inn for Women boutique, contact innforwomen@gmail.com.