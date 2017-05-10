Students study in front of windowsills bearing science projects - in this case, the Tomatosphere project.

Tomatoes from space and colour-selecting robots aren’t science fiction — they’re just another part of high school at theCloverdale Learning Centre.

Margaret Barsalou, who has taught at the Cloverdale Learning Centre for more than 20 years, organized the two projects as part of the science curriculum for the centre.

The first, Tomatosphere, is a Canadian Space Agency-sponsored project where schools across Canada can investigate the effects of outer space on seed germination. Tomatosphere is a blind study, meaning students don’t know which seeds had travelled to outer space and which are the control. The students submit their results online, and the data is shared with scientists studying horticulture and environmental biology.

“It gives you a chance to be part of something bigger,” Barsalou said. “We could participate in something that has meaning beyond just our classroom.”

According to the Tomatosphere website, more than three million students have worked on the study.

For Barsalou, it’s also good that this project doesn’t happen in a sterile lab, it’s “more natural.”

“I think this is more real life,” she said. “This is what would happen — you’d have a variety of things happening in space.”

The importance of reality in classroom science is also showcased in the Cloverdale Learning Centre’s robotics project.

“What we’re trying to do is have students learn JavaScript by actually coding … a robot, because I thought that would be more realistic with what they’re doing in the industry,” Barsalou said.

The robots at the Cloverdale Learning Centre are more code-oriented than many of the robots being used for teaching in high schools.

“We’re trying to … practice more for when they do leave high school, and they might be programming real robots in real life to do these things in industry,” she said.

Seventeen-year-old Ashley Gelowitz, who is working on getting her robot to react with certain actions when he sees a particular colour, isn’t planning on using her robotics skills in a career after she graduates. But she does see the importance of learning these skills in school.

“Computers and technology … are the way the world seems to be going,” she said. “It’s probably a good idea that more people learn how to use it.”

She’s still working on her robot, but “he’s able to do a lot of predetermined things,” she said.

“I could make him start dancing right now if I wanted to. And it tends to put a smile on people’s faces, so that’s what I like about it.”

Ashley Gelowitz is programming her robot to perform different actions when it sees different colours, like move forward when it sees the colour green. Grace Kennedy