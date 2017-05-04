The streets of Rossland were paved with artwork and lemonade on Sunday night.

The second annual “When Life Gives You Lemons…” ArtWalk took place on Sunday, with five downtown businesses participating.

Each location displayed pieces created by Rossland youth and competed in a lemonade contest to see who offered the best beverage.

Participants started at the Rossland Youth Action Network (YAN) Space, where they received a map, a ballot and a cup, before heading out to choose their favourite lemonade and art.

This year’s locations were Revival Boutique, Madhu Collective, Mindful Mountain Yoga, Bombshack and Kootenay Gateway.

The winners of the ArtWalk and the winner of the lemonade contest will be announced on Thursday at the Youth Week Gala and Awards Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. in the RSS Auditorium.