Langley Heritage Fair winners advance to regional finals
They learned, they explored, they created, and they taught everyone around them all about Canada’s history and heritage.
On Friday, April 21, the second annual Langley Heritage Fair was presented at the Fort Langley Community Hall by the LangleyCentennial Museum, Langley Heritage Society, and School District #35.
The winners were:
Most Original Topic: Pull Factors that Bring People to Canada, by Ocean Vinaev of Richard Bulpitt Elementary, presented byHilary Ruffini of the BC Farm Museum
Langley Heritage Society Award for Best Presentation: Derby Reach, by Frances Portento, Dorothy Peacock Elementary,presented by Fred Pepin, President of the Langley Heritage Society
Curator’s Choice Award: Katzie First Nation, by Makayla Groves, Langley Meadows Elementary, presented by LangleyCentennial Museum Curator Kobi Christian
Docent Award: A Teacher’s Story, by Jacob Edwards, Dorothy Peacock Elementary, presented by Langley Centennial MuseumDocent Melissa Clark
Artistic Achievement Award: Inukshuk, by Liam Brennen, James Kennedy Elementary, presented by Township of Langley ActingMayor Angie Quaale
Educator’s Award: Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, by Serena Choo, Richard Bulpitt Elementary, presented byLangley Centennial Museum Assistant Lindsay Pollock
Winners will go on to compete in the Fraser Valley Regional Heritage Fair in Abbotsford in May.