The second annual Langley Heritage Fair saw dozens of students from Dorothy Peacock, James Kennedy, Richard Bulpitt, and Langley Meadows Elementary Schools exhibit projects about Canada’s history.

They learned, they explored, they created, and they taught everyone around them all about Canada’s history and heritage.

On Friday, April 21, the second annual Langley Heritage Fair was presented at the Fort Langley Community Hall by the LangleyCentennial Museum, Langley Heritage Society, and School District #35.

The winners were:

Most Original Topic: Pull Factors that Bring People to Canada, by Ocean Vinaev of Richard Bulpitt Elementary, presented byHilary Ruffini of the BC Farm Museum

Langley Heritage Society Award for Best Presentation: Derby Reach, by Frances Portento, Dorothy Peacock Elementary,presented by Fred Pepin, President of the Langley Heritage Society

Curator’s Choice Award: Katzie First Nation, by Makayla Groves, Langley Meadows Elementary, presented by LangleyCentennial Museum Curator Kobi Christian

Docent Award: A Teacher’s Story, by Jacob Edwards, Dorothy Peacock Elementary, presented by Langley Centennial MuseumDocent Melissa Clark

Artistic Achievement Award: Inukshuk, by Liam Brennen, James Kennedy Elementary, presented by Township of Langley ActingMayor Angie Quaale

Educator’s Award: Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, by Serena Choo, Richard Bulpitt Elementary, presented byLangley Centennial Museum Assistant Lindsay Pollock

Winners will go on to compete in the Fraser Valley Regional Heritage Fair in Abbotsford in May.