Fraser Valley youth and young adults are invited to share their ideas and experiences for building a healthy, vibrant community during a free one-day workshop, “The Art of Storytelling,” hosted by the youth committee of the non-profit Fraser Basin Council.

The event takes place Friday, May 26 at Trethewey House in Abbotsford.

Are you between the ages of 16-25? Do you have project you’re passionate about and want to share? Are you looking for opportunities to connect with others in your community and gain leadership skills? Would you like to explore the many ways youth can and do make a difference where they live, work and play? Then this event is for you.

In addition to youth-led discussion and activities, the workshop features local storytellers, a networking lunch with adult mentors and leaders from the community, and an afternoon of collaboration for participants to create a large-scale community artwork for local display. Come expand your horizons.

Participation is free, thanks to generous support from Canada 150, the Abbotsford Community Foundation, and the City of Abbotsford, and in kind support from Heritage Abbotsford Society, Abbotsford Arts Council, and the Cascade UFV campus newspaper.

FBC’s Youth Committee (FBC YC) has developed “The Art of Storytelling” workshop to help youth and young adults strengthen their sense of belonging, build networks and become active and engaged citizens. The project stems from recommendations heard at the Fraser Valley “Connected!” Youth event, hosted by FBC’s Youth Committee in June 2016. Youth at the 2016 event saw value in connecting with peers from diverse cultural and socio-economic backgrounds and supported another event to continue the dialogue.

Registration for this event is now open for youth across the Fraser Valley aged 16-25 years. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. To register or request more information, contact Katie Youwe: youth@fraserbasin.bc.ca or 604-488-5367.