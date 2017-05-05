Frank Norrie and Grace Hoglund both recieved a pin for 60 years of service at the Cloverdale Legion on Sunday afternoon (April 30).

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 6 hosted their annual Honours and Awards event on Sunday afternoon (April 30),recognizing the years of service that members of the Legion and Ladies Auxiliary have given to the Legion and to the community.

Thirteen members of the Ladies Auxiliary were given a pin marking a span of service, from Katrina Diglisic earning her 5-year pin to Grace Hoglund receiving her 60-year pin.

Past officer’s medals and bars were awarded, as well as certificates of appreciation to individuals and organizations that have contributed to and continue to support the Cloverdale Legion and Ladies Auxiliary.

More than 183 ordinary, associate and affiliate members of the Legion were eligible to receive pins as well. The Legion members who attended the ceremony were all awarded pins signifying 15 years or more of service.

Of special significance were William Callagan, who was awarded his 55-year pin, and Frank Norrie, who was awarded a pin for60 years of service.

For more on the Cloverdale Legion, visit www.cloverdale.bc.ca/legion.