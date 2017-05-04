B.C.E.R. Interurban 1231 on its last day of operation on the Steveston line, Feb. 28, 1958.

The Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society opens its 2017 season on May 6 — and visitors can expect to see a lot of new projects underway.

In honour of Canada’s 150th anniversary, the heritage rail has received funding and donations from several sources to put together three projects.

The first is the completion of 1304, an interurban electric train car named the Connaught car for the Duke of Connaught’s visit in the early 20th century.

Taken on by the society in 2009, the car has been refurbished both inside and out. In early April, the society received a joint grant of $50,000 from the provincial and federal governments to complete 1304.

The second project is a track extension from the car barn, so 1304 can leave the barn for its celebratory launch on Sept. 9.

PNR Railworks, Southern Railway of B.C. and Mainland Sand and Gravel are all donating supplies to put down permanent rails connecting that section of the barn to the main track. PNR employees are also donating their time to lay the track.

Construction starts this week and will likely be finished in mid-May.

The third project is an extension of the society’s car barn. A third bay will be added to house 1304 on the North side of thebarn. Tracks are already laid and construction is expected to start mid-May and finish in early August.

The project is being funded by the City of Surrey, which is putting forward $150,000.

In addition to the infrastructure expansions and the launch of the Connaught car, the heritage rail is also getting a new train car.

Announced April 29 at the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society AGM, B.C.E.R. Interurban 1231 will be coming to the society in late June.

Interurban 1231 is a sister car to 1225, which ran in Vancouver, Steveston and Burnaby until 1958.

The Fraser Valley Heritage Railway runs from May 6 to Oct. 1, and is open Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to around 4 p.m.