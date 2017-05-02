Community organizations such as members of the Acts of Kindness team above pitched in for Langley's Clean-up Day last weekend.

On Saturday, April 22, 330 volunteers celebrated Earth Day and gave back to their community by participating in the Township of Langley’s 6th Annual Clean Up Langley Day.

“We really appreciate everyone who took the time to clean up our streets, parks, trails, and creeks,” said Township Solid Waste Coordinator Christopher Combe. “While there were fewer hosting sites this year, the overall number of volunteers was up, and that was reflected by an increase in the amount of litter collected.”

This year, volunteers collected 1,505 kg (3,311 lbs) of litter, 702 kg more than last year.

Organizations including Acts of Kindness, Aldergrove Business Association, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Willoughby, Langley Elks, and Lindsay Kenney LLP hosted clean-up sites throughout the community, while other groups and individuals pitched in to help them, or did their own clean-ups.

Clean Up Langley Day was presented in partnership with the Township’s Adopt-A-Program and Sierra Waste Services.

Visit tol.ca/adopt for ongoing opportunities to help keep Langley Township clean, healthy, and beautiful.