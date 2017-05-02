Birdwatchers like the Leadbetter family now have a new guidebook published by Langley Field Naturalists.

The Langley Field Naturalists are pleased to announce the availability of a brand new bird brochure. This colourful brochure features 54 birds that can be seen locally.

The brochure was made possible because of grants received from BC Nature, the BC Naturalists Foundation, the City of Langley and VanCity.

Though the brochure is appropriate for every age and expertise in birding the club is focusing its efforts on Langley's youth. Because one of the grants was from the city, the Langley Field Naturalists are making these brochures available for Langley City's elementary schools first.

In addition to distributing the brochure to the schools, they will be available at local libraries, recreation centres and at local community events. To request copies of the brochure, contact the club by email at langleyfieldnaturalists@shaw.ca. or contact Lilianne Fuller at 604-533-0638.