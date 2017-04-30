  • Connect with Us

Black Press papers shine at Ma Murrays

Abbotsford News editor Andy Holota receives the columnist award at the 2017 Ma Murray Awards. - Arnold Lim/Black Press
Abbotsford News editor Andy Holota receives the columnist award at the 2017 Ma Murray Awards. — image credit: Arnold Lim/Black Press
— image credit: Arnold Lim/Black Press
  • by  Katya Slepian - BC Local News
  • B.C. posted Apr 30, 2017 at 11:00 AM

After weeks of anticipation, Black Press papers cleaned up at the 2017 Ma Murray Awards in Richmond on Sunday.

Hosted by the BCYCNA, the honours celebrate the work of community journalists across the province for advertising, photography, writing in print and online and overall newspaper excellence.

 

Black Press winners were:

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD – CATEGORY A

  • Lake Cowichan Gazette, first place
  • Eagle Valley News, third place

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD – CATEGORY B

  • The Similkameen Spotlight, second place

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD – CATEGORY C

  • Salmon Arm Observer, second place

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD – CATEGORY D

  • Oak Bay News, second place

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD – CATEGORY E

  • Langley Advance, third place

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD – CATEGORY F

  • The Chilliwack Progress, first place
  • Parksville/Qualicum Beach news, second place

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD – CATEGORY G

  • Peace Arch News, second place

BUSINESS WRITING AWARD

  • Nanaimo News Bulletin, third place – John McKinley

FEATURE WRITING AWARD

  • Surrey Leader, third place over 25,000 – Kevin Diakiw, Rick Kupchuk, Sheila Reynolds, Evan Seal and Paula Carlson

SPORTS PHOTO AWARD

  • Langley Advance, second place over 25,000 – Troy Landreville
  • Hope Standard, first place under 25,000 – Barry Stewart
  • 100 Mile Free House Press, second place under 25,000 – Ken Alexander
  • Salmon Arm Observer, third place under 25,000 – Even Buhler

NEWSPAPER PROMOTION AWARD

  • Mission City Record – Kevin Plastow

SPECIAL SECTION AWARD

  • North Island Gazette, first place under 25,000 – Gazette staff
  • Langley Times, second place over 25,000 – Langley Times staff
  • Chilliwack Progress, third place over 25,000  – Chilliwack Progress creative, sales and editorial staff

AD DESIGN AWARD

  • Saanich News, first place over 25,000 – Rod Fraser, Leslie Eaton, Oliver Sommer

AD CAMPAIGN AWARD

  • Campbell River Mirror, first place – Tammy Robinson
  • The Interior News, second place – Nick Briere

FEATURE SERIES AWARD

  • Surrey Now, first place – Amy Reid
  • Abbotsford News, third place – Vikki Hopes, Kelvin Gawley

JOHN COLLISON MEMORIAL AWARD FOR INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM

  • The Northern View, first place – Shannon Lough

EDITORIAL AWARD

  • Comox Valley Record, first place – Terry Farrell
  • Parksville/Qualicum Beach News, second place – John Harding

PHOTO ESSAY AWARD

  • Oak Bay News, first place – - Christine van Reeuwyk, Arnold Lim, Don Descoteau, Carlie Connolly

COLUMNIST AWARD

  • Abbotsford News, first place – Andy Holota

FEATURE PHOTO AWARD, BLACK AND WHITE

  • Nanaimo News Bulletin, second place – Chris Bush
  • Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News, third place – Michael Hall

FEATURE PHOTO AWARD, COLOUR

  • Parksville/Qualicum Beach News, first place over 25,000 - Jeff Westnedge
  • Oak Bay News, first place under 25,000 - Christine van Reeuwyk
  • Salmon Arm Observer, second place under 25,000 - Evan Buhler
  • Victoria News, third place over 25,000 – Arnold Lim

PORTRAIT PERSONALITY PHOTO AWARD

  • Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News, third place - Phil Melnychuk, Colleen Flanagan

ARTS AND CULTURE WRITING AWARD

  • Victoria News, second place – Pamela Roth

AD CAMPAIGN AWARD, COLLABORATIVE

  • Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, first place - Maryn Goms, Lisa Prophet, Cheryl Ariken

AD DESIGN AWARD, COLLABORATIVE

  • The Chilliwack Progress, second place over 25,000  - Lisa Clarke, Maureen Tempel
  • Mission City Record, third place under 25,000 - Kevin Plastow, Karen Murtagh

SPECIAL PUBLICATIONS AWARD

  • Peninsula News Review, third place over 25,000 – Penny Sakamoto

CLASSIFIEDS AWARD

  • Hope Standard – Janice McDonald

ONLINE INNOVATION AWARD

  • Abbotsford News – Cristine MacDonald, Andrew Franklin

  • Surrey Now – Amy Reid, Beau Simpson

  • Alberni Valley News - Susan Quinn

MA MURRAY COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

  • Williams Lake Tribune – Gaeil Farrar, Angie Mindus, Kathy McLean

  • Comox Valley Record – Terry Farrell

  • Abbotsford News – Andrew Franklin, Andrew Holota, Ben Lypka, Cristine MacDonald

SPORTS WRITING AWARD

  • Surrey Now – Beau Simpson

NEVILLE SHANKS MEMORIAL AWARD FOR HISTORICAL JOURNALISM

  • Comox Valley Echo – Judy Hagen

OUTDOOR RECREATION WRITING AWARD

  • Campbell River Mirror – Mike Davies

SPOT NEWS PHOTO AWARD

  • Goldstream News Gazette, first place over 25,000 – Joel Tansey
  • Vernon Morning Star, second place over 25,000 – Lisa Vander Velde
  • Langley Times, third place over 25,000 – Dan Ferguson

SPOT NEWS PHOTO AWARD

  • Ladysmith-Chemainus Chronicle, first place under 25,000 – Craig Spence
  • Sooke News Mirror – Octavian Lacatusu

ERIC DUNNING FOR DEDICATION AND SERVICE TO THE COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER

  • Nanaimo News Bulletin – Maurice Donn

See a few of the winners having some fun at the Ma Murrays:

 

 

