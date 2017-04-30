Abbotsford News editor Andy Holota receives the columnist award at the 2017 Ma Murray Awards.

After weeks of anticipation, Black Press papers cleaned up at the 2017 Ma Murray Awards in Richmond on Sunday.

Hosted by the BCYCNA, the honours celebrate the work of community journalists across the province for advertising, photography, writing in print and online and overall newspaper excellence.

Black Press winners were:

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD – CATEGORY A

Lake Cowichan Gazette, first place

Eagle Valley News, third place

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD – CATEGORY B

The Similkameen Spotlight, second place

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD – CATEGORY C

Salmon Arm Observer, second place

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD – CATEGORY D

Oak Bay News, second place

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD – CATEGORY E

Langley Advance, third place

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD – CATEGORY F

The Chilliwack Progress, first place

Parksville/Qualicum Beach news, second place

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD – CATEGORY G

Peace Arch News, second place

BUSINESS WRITING AWARD

Nanaimo News Bulletin, third place – John McKinley

FEATURE WRITING AWARD

Surrey Leader, third place over 25,000 – Kevin Diakiw, Rick Kupchuk, Sheila Reynolds, Evan Seal and Paula Carlson

SPORTS PHOTO AWARD

Langley Advance, second place over 25,000 – Troy Landreville

Hope Standard, first place under 25,000 – Barry Stewart

100 Mile Free House Press, second place under 25,000 – Ken Alexander

Salmon Arm Observer, third place under 25,000 – Even Buhler

NEWSPAPER PROMOTION AWARD

Mission City Record – Kevin Plastow

SPECIAL SECTION AWARD

North Island Gazette, first place under 25,000 – Gazette staff

Langley Times, second place over 25,000 – Langley Times staff

Chilliwack Progress, third place over 25,000 – Chilliwack Progress creative, sales and editorial staff

AD DESIGN AWARD

Saanich News, first place over 25,000 – Rod Fraser, Leslie Eaton, Oliver Sommer

AD CAMPAIGN AWARD

Campbell River Mirror, first place – Tammy Robinson

The Interior News, second place – Nick Briere

FEATURE SERIES AWARD

Surrey Now, first place – Amy Reid

Abbotsford News, third place – Vikki Hopes, Kelvin Gawley

JOHN COLLISON MEMORIAL AWARD FOR INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM

The Northern View, first place – Shannon Lough

EDITORIAL AWARD

Comox Valley Record, first place – Terry Farrell

Parksville/Qualicum Beach News, second place – John Harding

PHOTO ESSAY AWARD

Oak Bay News, first place – - Christine van Reeuwyk, Arnold Lim, Don Descoteau, Carlie Connolly

COLUMNIST AWARD

Abbotsford News, first place – Andy Holota

FEATURE PHOTO AWARD, BLACK AND WHITE

Nanaimo News Bulletin, second place – Chris Bush

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News, third place – Michael Hall

FEATURE PHOTO AWARD, COLOUR

Parksville/Qualicum Beach News, first place over 25,000 - Jeff Westnedge

Oak Bay News, first place under 25,000 - Christine van Reeuwyk

Salmon Arm Observer, second place under 25,000 - Evan Buhler

Victoria News, third place over 25,000 – Arnold Lim

PORTRAIT PERSONALITY PHOTO AWARD

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News, third place - Phil Melnychuk, Colleen Flanagan

ARTS AND CULTURE WRITING AWARD

Victoria News, second place – Pamela Roth

AD CAMPAIGN AWARD, COLLABORATIVE

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, first place - Maryn Goms, Lisa Prophet, Cheryl Ariken

AD DESIGN AWARD, COLLABORATIVE

The Chilliwack Progress, second place over 25,000 - Lisa Clarke, Maureen Tempel

Mission City Record, third place under 25,000 - Kevin Plastow, Karen Murtagh

SPECIAL PUBLICATIONS AWARD

Peninsula News Review, third place over 25,000 – Penny Sakamoto

CLASSIFIEDS AWARD

Hope Standard – Janice McDonald

ONLINE INNOVATION AWARD

Abbotsford News – Cristine MacDonald, Andrew Franklin

Surrey Now – Amy Reid, Beau Simpson

Alberni Valley News - Susan Quinn

MA MURRAY COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

Williams Lake Tribune – Gaeil Farrar, Angie Mindus, Kathy McLean

Comox Valley Record – Terry Farrell

Abbotsford News – Andrew Franklin, Andrew Holota, Ben Lypka, Cristine MacDonald

SPORTS WRITING AWARD

Surrey Now – Beau Simpson

NEVILLE SHANKS MEMORIAL AWARD FOR HISTORICAL JOURNALISM

Comox Valley Echo – Judy Hagen

OUTDOOR RECREATION WRITING AWARD

Campbell River Mirror – Mike Davies

SPOT NEWS PHOTO AWARD

Goldstream News Gazette, first place over 25,000 – Joel Tansey

Vernon Morning Star, second place over 25,000 – Lisa Vander Velde

Langley Times, third place over 25,000 – Dan Ferguson

SPOT NEWS PHOTO AWARD

Ladysmith-Chemainus Chronicle, first place under 25,000 – Craig Spence

Sooke News Mirror – Octavian Lacatusu

ERIC DUNNING FOR DEDICATION AND SERVICE TO THE COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER

Nanaimo News Bulletin – Maurice Donn

See a few of the winners having some fun at the Ma Murrays: