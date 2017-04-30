- Home
Black Press papers shine at Ma Murrays
After weeks of anticipation, Black Press papers cleaned up at the 2017 Ma Murray Awards in Richmond on Sunday.
Hosted by the BCYCNA, the honours celebrate the work of community journalists across the province for advertising, photography, writing in print and online and overall newspaper excellence.
Black Press winners were:
NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD – CATEGORY A
- Lake Cowichan Gazette, first place
- Eagle Valley News, third place
NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD – CATEGORY B
- The Similkameen Spotlight, second place
NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD – CATEGORY C
- Salmon Arm Observer, second place
NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD – CATEGORY D
- Oak Bay News, second place
NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD – CATEGORY E
- Langley Advance, third place
NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD – CATEGORY F
- The Chilliwack Progress, first place
- Parksville/Qualicum Beach news, second place
NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD – CATEGORY G
- Peace Arch News, second place
BUSINESS WRITING AWARD
- Nanaimo News Bulletin, third place – John McKinley
FEATURE WRITING AWARD
- Surrey Leader, third place over 25,000 – Kevin Diakiw, Rick Kupchuk, Sheila Reynolds, Evan Seal and Paula Carlson
SPORTS PHOTO AWARD
- Langley Advance, second place over 25,000 – Troy Landreville
- Hope Standard, first place under 25,000 – Barry Stewart
- 100 Mile Free House Press, second place under 25,000 – Ken Alexander
- Salmon Arm Observer, third place under 25,000 – Even Buhler
NEWSPAPER PROMOTION AWARD
- Mission City Record – Kevin Plastow
SPECIAL SECTION AWARD
- North Island Gazette, first place under 25,000 – Gazette staff
- Langley Times, second place over 25,000 – Langley Times staff
- Chilliwack Progress, third place over 25,000 – Chilliwack Progress creative, sales and editorial staff
AD DESIGN AWARD
- Saanich News, first place over 25,000 – Rod Fraser, Leslie Eaton, Oliver Sommer
AD CAMPAIGN AWARD
- Campbell River Mirror, first place – Tammy Robinson
- The Interior News, second place – Nick Briere
FEATURE SERIES AWARD
- Surrey Now, first place – Amy Reid
- Abbotsford News, third place – Vikki Hopes, Kelvin Gawley
JOHN COLLISON MEMORIAL AWARD FOR INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM
- The Northern View, first place – Shannon Lough
EDITORIAL AWARD
- Comox Valley Record, first place – Terry Farrell
- Parksville/Qualicum Beach News, second place – John Harding
PHOTO ESSAY AWARD
- Oak Bay News, first place – - Christine van Reeuwyk, Arnold Lim, Don Descoteau, Carlie Connolly
COLUMNIST AWARD
- Abbotsford News, first place – Andy Holota
FEATURE PHOTO AWARD, BLACK AND WHITE
- Nanaimo News Bulletin, second place – Chris Bush
- Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News, third place – Michael Hall
FEATURE PHOTO AWARD, COLOUR
- Parksville/Qualicum Beach News, first place over 25,000 - Jeff Westnedge
- Oak Bay News, first place under 25,000 - Christine van Reeuwyk
- Salmon Arm Observer, second place under 25,000 - Evan Buhler
- Victoria News, third place over 25,000 – Arnold Lim
PORTRAIT PERSONALITY PHOTO AWARD
- Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News, third place - Phil Melnychuk, Colleen Flanagan
ARTS AND CULTURE WRITING AWARD
- Victoria News, second place – Pamela Roth
AD CAMPAIGN AWARD, COLLABORATIVE
- Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, first place - Maryn Goms, Lisa Prophet, Cheryl Ariken
AD DESIGN AWARD, COLLABORATIVE
- The Chilliwack Progress, second place over 25,000 - Lisa Clarke, Maureen Tempel
- Mission City Record, third place under 25,000 - Kevin Plastow, Karen Murtagh
SPECIAL PUBLICATIONS AWARD
- Peninsula News Review, third place over 25,000 – Penny Sakamoto
CLASSIFIEDS AWARD
- Hope Standard – Janice McDonald
ONLINE INNOVATION AWARD
-
Abbotsford News – Cristine MacDonald, Andrew Franklin
-
Surrey Now – Amy Reid, Beau Simpson
-
Alberni Valley News - Susan Quinn
MA MURRAY COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD
-
Williams Lake Tribune – Gaeil Farrar, Angie Mindus, Kathy McLean
-
Comox Valley Record – Terry Farrell
-
Abbotsford News – Andrew Franklin, Andrew Holota, Ben Lypka, Cristine MacDonald
SPORTS WRITING AWARD
- Surrey Now – Beau Simpson
NEVILLE SHANKS MEMORIAL AWARD FOR HISTORICAL JOURNALISM
- Comox Valley Echo – Judy Hagen
OUTDOOR RECREATION WRITING AWARD
- Campbell River Mirror – Mike Davies
SPOT NEWS PHOTO AWARD
- Goldstream News Gazette, first place over 25,000 – Joel Tansey
- Vernon Morning Star, second place over 25,000 – Lisa Vander Velde
- Langley Times, third place over 25,000 – Dan Ferguson
SPOT NEWS PHOTO AWARD
- Ladysmith-Chemainus Chronicle, first place under 25,000 – Craig Spence
- Sooke News Mirror – Octavian Lacatusu
ERIC DUNNING FOR DEDICATION AND SERVICE TO THE COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER
- Nanaimo News Bulletin – Maurice Donn
See a few of the winners having some fun at the Ma Murrays: