A celebration of seeds and all things green and growing will be held when the Langley Demonstration Garden officially opensfor the season.

A Seed Celebration will be held Saturday, May 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Demonstration Garden, located in the DerekDoubleday Arboretum, in the 21200 block of Fraser Highway.

“This free gardening extravaganza will be held the Saturday before Mother’s Day, and is a great event for anyone interested ingrowing flowers or produce,” said agriculture program coordinator Ava Reeve of the Langley Environmental Partners Society.

“Take advantage of the many excellent resources on hand, expand your knowledge, and come join us as we celebrate spring.”

The Langley Demonstration Garden is an educational facility operated by the Township of Langley and the LangleyEnvironmental Partners Society. It is open to the public all year round, but is staffed from May to August to provide workshopsand events, and teach visitors about safe, sustainable gardening practices.

The Seed Celebration will feature a free seed-saving workshop led by David Catzel of Glorious Organics and displays onLangley’s farming history will be presented by the BC Eco Seed Co-op and the BC Farm Museum. Experts can answer guests’gardening questions, visitors can tour the Langley Demonstration Garden and make crafts, and Kwantlen PolytechnicUniversity will present its Seed Library.

As well, local gardening experts will have locally-grown seeds, plants, and treats for sale, and visitors are invited to bringtheir extra seeds and seedlings to swap for free.

The event will be held rain or shine, and plenty of cover and free parking is available.

For more information, visit leps.bc.ca or call 604-546-0337.