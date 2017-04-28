At the Township of Langley’s Municipal Awareness Day students enjoyed refreshments, doing some Canada Day colouring, and checking out a fire truck.

Hands-On Activities Promote Municipal Awareness

A lot goes into keeping a municipality functioning efficiently, and on Thursday, April 27, young members of the communitygot a hands-on chance to learn what it takes to keep the Township of Langley clean, safe, and healthy.

More than 1,800 students in Kindergarten to Grade 4, their teachers, and parents filled the halls and outdoor areassurrounding the Township’s Civic Facility at 20338 – 65 Avenue for the 15th annual Municipal Awareness Day event.

Since 2003, the Township has been opening its doors to local students to show them what municipal government does andthe services and programs it provides the community.

Various stations were set up by Township employees indoors and out, and students took part in fun, educational activities,climbed on emergency response vehicles and municipal equipment, and participated in a mock council meeting.

“It really is fun to watch the students experience everything going on at Municipal Awareness Day,” said Mayor Jack Froese.“They are so bright and enthusiastic, and the whole place buzzes with excitement. The children thoroughly enjoy themselves,and members of Council and staff do, too. It is a great opportunity to connect with young residents of our community andteach them what goes into caring for the place where they live.”

During Municipal Awareness Day, the students learned about safety and emergency preparedness, recreation and fitness, mapand sign making, the Township’s film industry, graphic design, recycling, and the need to care for the environment andanimals.

They also cast their votes in an election and enjoyed refreshments donated by Willoughby Save-On-Foods.

The event was held in conjunction with the Township’s 144th birthday.

