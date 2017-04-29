Join the Surrey Museum on Saturday, May 6 for a day of weaving, sheep shearing and a little friendly competition.

The Surrey Museum’s annual Sheep to Shawl competition will take place on Saturday, May 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Two local teams of weavers will face off in a competition to card wool, spin it into yarn and weave shawls within a four-hour time limit.

The competition, or contests like it, have been held in countries throughout the world for hundreds of years, according to the Surrey Museum. This local take on the traditional event invites both textile enthusiasts and families to enjoy a day at the museum learning about sheep and all they have to offer.

The true stars of the day will be the sheep themselves. Several will be on site at the museum for families to visit with and learn about.

Visitors are welcome to try the museum’s spinning wheels for themselves under the guidance of experienced staff and volunteers, watch sheep shearing demonstrations from 1–2 p.m., weave a bookmark on special inkle looms and visit the Textile Studio and Hooser Textile Library to see the Jacquard Loom, which is sometimes referred to as the first computer.

The winning weaving team will be announced at 4 p.m.

The Surrey Museum is located at 17710 56A Avenue. The museum is open Tuesday—Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is sponsored by the Friends of the Surrey Museum Society.

For more information, visit www.surrey.ca/museum or call 604-592-6956.