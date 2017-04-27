Rossland’s fourth annual Youth Week kicks off on Friday with plenty of events for youth to attend and participate in.

RED Talks

Hosted by the Seven Summits Centre for Learning, RED Talks will take place at the Old Fire Hall on Friday, 7 to 9 p.m. This year’s theme is perseverance.

Teen Open Mic Night

Local teens will have a chance to own the mic on Saturday Night.

The Rossland Youth Action Network (YAN) will host an open mic night at the YAN Space from 7 to 9 p.m.

“We encourage teens to come and tell jokes, play instruments, or just come and watch their friends. Do slam poetry. It’s a really fun night,” says Kristen Renn, YAN program facilitator.

Rossland ArtWalk

The second annual Rossland ArtWalk will take place on Sunday, 6 to 8 p.m.

Rossland businesses will display artwork by local teens, not only during the official ArtWalk on Sunday, but throughout Youth Week.

Sunday’s walk starts at the YAN Space where participants can pick up a map and a ballot to vote on their favourite art and their favourite lemonade.

“That’s why it’s called When Life Gives You Lemons ArtWalk,” says Renn.

Participants need to bring their own cup for the lemonade and the ArtWalk winners will be announced at the Youth Week Gala and Awards Ceremony on Thursday, May 4.

YAN will be accepting submissions to the ArtWalk up until the weekend.

Teen Town Meeting

YAN is youth driven and every year the organization collects input from local youth to inform its programming.

Kids aged 12 to 18 are invited to attend the Teen Town Meeting at the Prestige Hotel on Wednesday, 3-5 p.m.

“We always, every year get youth input and ask the youth, what do they want to see? How are we doing? And get their input on what they want to see YAN doing more of,” says Renn.

The meeting will include pizza and games.

ROPES 7Summits Student Presentation

Grade 8 and 9 students from Seven Summits will present the results of their ROPE projects at the Old Fire Hall from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

A ROPE project is an independent work experience that Grade 8 and 9 students at Seven Summits must complete each year. The project should be related to one of their personal passions, and they work with a community mentor to complete it.

Last year’s projects included woodworking, learning to play guitar, painting, designing a video game and writing a novel.

Youth Week Gala & Awards Ceremony

The whole week culminates in this display and recognition of youth talent.

The gala will take place on Thursday, May 4 at the Rossland Summit School, 7 to 9 p.m., and will feature the Youth Variety Show, the U19 Film Festival, the ArtWalk awards and the Teen Choice Awards.

“Teens vote on everything from their favourite Rossland business to who they think is going to be the future mayor of Rossland one day. Or the drop the mic award — who the teens think is just a really great person on the stage,” explains Renn.

The Teen Choice Awards winners receive trophies created by Matt Titheridge at Mofab.

Tickets are available at the door and are $5 for students and $7 for adults. Children under school age get in free.