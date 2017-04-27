Hilda Wirtle was one of many longtime friends helping Julia Little celebrate her 99th birthday on April 11th, with the gift of a corsage.

By Yvonne Moen

Julia Little, the daughter-in-law of Terrace founder George Little, celebrated her 99th birthday with friends April 11.

Julia, at 99, is doing just fine and is always ready with a sharp answer.

It was just a small party, but a fun time for all to be with Julia.

We wish you the best of health Julia and hope we can all be together to celebrate your 100th.

Bless you!