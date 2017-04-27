- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Terrace founder's daughter-in-law turns 99
Hilda Wirtle was one of many longtime friends helping Julia Little celebrate her 99th birthday on April 11th, with the gift of a corsage.
By Yvonne Moen
Julia Little, the daughter-in-law of Terrace founder George Little, celebrated her 99th birthday with friends April 11.
Julia, at 99, is doing just fine and is always ready with a sharp answer.
It was just a small party, but a fun time for all to be with Julia.
We wish you the best of health Julia and hope we can all be together to celebrate your 100th.
Bless you!
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.