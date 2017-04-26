- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Un film: La Guerre des Tuques
Prince Rupert students took in a special French Movie Night at Roosevelt Park Elementary School last week, complete with a popcorn stand run by Mr. McD, and other snacks. Canadian Parents for French (CPF) Prince Rupert Chapter organized the fun evening and raised funds for its bursary opportunity. CPF thanks the businesses and sponsors who donated their door prizes and baked goods.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.