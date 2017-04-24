June Laitar and Beverley Dagg were honoured by the Surrey Urban Indigenous Leadership Committee at an event on April 21.

Local residents June Laitar and Beverley Dagg were recognized for their dedication to Surrey’s urban Indigenous community on April 21.

The Surrey Urban Indigenous Leadership Committee, made up of representatives from Aboriginal organizations throughout Surrey, honoured the two women for their more than 35 years of involvement in helping to create affordable housing for Indigenous people.

“June Laitar and Beverley Dagg have spent countless hours and many years volunteering for Indigenous organizations in our city,” Shelley Hill, CEO of the Kekinow Native Housing Society, said in a press release.

“Their efforts have contributed to the growing capacity of Indigenous organizations to advocate for culturally appropriate programs and services in Surrey.”

Laitar is a founding member of the Kekinow Native Housing Society, and has served as either the board president or the vice-president for more than 30 years. She has also a founding member of the Kla-How-Eya Aboriginal Centre, which provides social services to Surrey and Delta.

Dang has also served on the Kekinow board more more than 30 years, nine of those years as president.

Because of their involvement, Kekinow expects to increase the number of affordable housing units for Indigenous people in the next three years.