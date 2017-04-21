Annica Heale was among the children who took part in an egg hunt during the Rossland Museum’s Easter Slime Time at the Rossland Library last Thursday.

Science met Easter last Thursday, when the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre held a special Easter Slime Time at the Rossland Public Library. Kids had the chance to walk on eggs, play with playdough and bouncing, glowing eggs, and participate in an Easter egg hunt — among other things.