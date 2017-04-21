  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

VAISAKHI 2017: Photos, stories, maps and more you need to know about Surrey’s parade

The crowd at a past Surrey Vaisakhi Parade. - Black Press file photo
The crowd at a past Surrey Vaisakhi Parade.
— image credit: Black Press file photo
  • Surrey posted Apr 21, 2017 at 11:00 AM
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...