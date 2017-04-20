Cancer survivor Dorothy Bartsoff has been doing the Relay for Life for 19 years.

Fighting back and believing that it’s possible to create a world where no one needs to fear cancer are the strong beliefs of a longtime Relay for Life participant, who has survived cancer herself.

Dorothy Bartsoff says a positive attitude and the support of family, friends, co-workers and community members truly makes a difference with how people get through their journey with cancer.

So many people hear the word ‘cancer’ and believe that it means a death sentence, but it’s not.

Bartsoff is a 16-year survivor of breast cancer, which did return for a second time but is now gone.

“Even though you’re a survivor, you always live with the fear in the back of your mind ‘will it come back?’ but with positive thinking and looking forward, it gives me strength and I hope it gives strength to those who have cancer,” she says.

Bartsoff has been doing the Relay for Life for 19 years, first on her own team named Love Bugs with her husband, and then on the Four Leaf Clovers team and then on the Canadian Cancer Society team.

When she started, the relay was at George Little Park before moving to Skeena and she’s excited that it’s moved back to the park, because it’s a more central, visible place.

Her family has a history of cancer so she got started in relay partly for that reason, but mostly to help make a difference to people in their lives, to help support and encourage them that cancer isn’t the end of everything.

“It’s the beginning of another journey and if we think positive, there’s always change,” she said.

And although she has helped raise more than $100,000 for cancer research since she started, it’s about helping others and the cancer society can help people with the disease through programs and supports.

“Yes we need funds available for people but also [the relay is] educational and to provide support for people,” she said.

“I will always do Relay for Life because it’s one of the organizations I deeply believe in that really helps people,” said Bartsoff.

“My passion is to help people.”

She works at Thompson Community Services as a community support worker and will be there 26 years as of May 19, she says.

“Everything goes together with helping people,” she said.

A highlight of the relay for her is the survivors’ lap, which always starts the relay day.

“I don’t remember each year but that’s the inspirational moment, seeing all those survivors come together and walking in the survivors’ lap and everyone showing their support and appreciation for them,” she says.

Another highlight is the amazing volunteers who help make relay happen.

“I want to say a special thanks for the army of volunteers for their generous gift of time and energy they give to the Relay for Life.”

She also thanks all the coordinators of the relay, including Helen Owen, now with the society in Prince George and a former coordinator here in Terrace for several years.

The relay slogan “Remember, Celebrate, and Fight Back” is a big inspiration too.

“If everyone comes together and we celebrate and come back and find ways to help and support and fight cancer, whether by research or fundraising, I think that’s the big thing,” she said.