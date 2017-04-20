For the second year in a row Black Press is partnering with the Miss BC, Miss Teen BC and Mrs. BC Pageant as its official media sponsor and applications are open now.

This annual partnership means that women interested in participating can upload and share their information online through the contest page on any Black Press website throughout the province.

Pageant organizers will then be in touch with the applicants to provide further information leading up to the pageant weekend, which takes place July 1 to 3 in Fort Langley.

Black Press will cover and report on the pageant, where three women will be named Miss BC, Miss Teen BC and Mrs. BC.

Creator and producer Darren Storsley says this is no typical beauty pageant, it’s about women empowerment.

“This is our 15th anniversary show this year, so it is really exciting for us,” adds Storsley. “I call it 15 years of women empowerment. I am a man, I am a feminist, I am a teacher, I developed this program years ago to begin self-esteem development in girls.”

Unlike many of the tradition beauty pageants, this one invites women and teens of all ages, heights and weights.

“Our pageant has a mandate to provide learning and growth opportunities to women and girls across the province,” says Storsley.

“We are the only pageant out there that doesn’t have a list of requirements. There needed to be an event for all women, because all women needed to be celebrated for being who they are.”

He says one must redefine the traditional use of the word beauty.

“I think beauty should stand for who you are as a human being, how you take your positive attributes and your skills and use those skills to improve the world around you – that to me is beauty,” says Storsley.

“If we can look at it that way then I say we can leave the beauty in beauty pageant. If you can’t see past the physical definition of what men have said beauty means for women than they can take the word out.”

During the three-day event in July all of the participants are provided professional training in areas like public speaking, community development, health, fitness and nutrition, choreography, assertiveness training, media relations, self defence and more.

“We provide so many things that are very relevant for women today,” adds Storsley.

To apply for the competition, click here.

For more information, visit missbc.ca. The public is invited to log on and vote for their favourite contestant for the People’s Choice Award closer to the pageant date.

2016 WINNERS