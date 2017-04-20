The Alpenhorn Man in Smithers looked a little different Thursday.

As a gag to acknowledge the date of April 20, someone dressed up the iconic statue at the Main Street entrance to downtown. Looking chill with a hat, sunglasses and blanket or poncho, he also had a fully stuffed alpenhorn.

April 20 – or 4-20 – is recognized by marijuana enthusiasts as a sort-of holiday or day of action to push for legalization. Legislatures and Parliament Hill are filled every year with people partaking in the still-illegal substance.

The federal government plans on passing legislation to legalize recreational marijuana use by Canada Day, 2018. Provinces will be in charge of how the substance will be distributed, though a federal task force suggested it immediately be available via mail after legalization.