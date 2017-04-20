- Home
Delta Career Fair to feature boat races and job opportunities
The fourth annual Delta Trades and Technical Career Fair is being held at Sungod arena on April 27, and this year is going to look a little different than those previous.
The career fair features exhibitors from a variety of trade and technical industries. These exhibitors include: the Pacific Flying Club, White Spot, the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists, Delta Farmer’s Institute and Delta Fire and Emergency Services, among others.
There will also be talks by women in trades about their experiences.
Ordinarily, participants would be able explore these trades through interactive demonstrations put on by each exhibitor. This year, participants will also be able to get a career in one of those trades at the job fair.
From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., attendees can drop off their resumé at a number of different businesses and associations that are looking for immediate hires.
This year is also the first time the Delta career fair will feature a boat race in Sungod arena’s aquatic centre.
Students in Grades 10 through 12 will work with marine industry professionals to construct boats out of cardboard. Teams must consist of four people, and everyone interested in taking part needed to register by April 7.
A number of prizes are available for participants in the boat race, including a $2,800 grand prize, a second-place prize of $1,600 and $800 for the team with the most fans.
“That’s why I’m particularly excited to inject some fun and excitement into the event this year with the inaugural boat race, while also connecting hiring organizations with people ready to start working today through our first-ever job fair.”
Jackson started the first Delta Trades and Technical Career Fair in 2013 as a way for Delta residents to get inspired about their career choices.
Delta’s chief administrative officer George Harvie agrees.
“We’re so proud to bring the Delta Career Fair back every year, and this year is no different,” he said. “It is a phenomenal way to emphasize the growth of the trades and tech sector in Delta, directly provide opportunities to members of our community and inspire people to really pursue their passions in life.”
The career fair will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the job fair open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The boat races teams will build their boats be- tween 3:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., break for dinner, then race between 6:20 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. The awards and closing remarks will take place between 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
The Delta career fair is a free event and is open to all ages, although it is geared towards high school students looking to begin their careers.