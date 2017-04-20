The fourth annual Delta Trades and Technical Career Fair is being held at Sungod arena on April 27, and this year is going to look a little different than those previous.

The career fair features exhibitors from a variety of trade and technical industries. These exhibitors include: the Pacific Flying Club, White Spot, the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists, Delta Farmer’s Institute and Delta Fire and Emergency Services, among others.

There will also be talks by women in trades about their experiences.

Ordinarily, participants would be able explore these trades through interactive demonstrations put on by each exhibitor. This year, participants will also be able to get a career in one of those trades at the job fair.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., attendees can drop off their resumé at a number of different businesses and associations that are looking for immediate hires.

This year is also the first time the Delta career fair will feature a boat race in Sungod arena’s aquatic centre.

Students in Grades 10 through 12 will work with marine industry professionals to construct boats out of cardboard. Teams must consist of four people, and everyone interested in taking part needed to register by April 7.

A number of prizes are available for participants in the boat race, including a $2,800 grand prize, a second-place prize of $1,600 and $800 for the team with the most fans.