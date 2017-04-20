Almost every Friday after school, Valeria Yang takes her dog Fluffy for a walk. But instead of walking around the block, the two of them head down to Northcrest Care Centre to provide pet therapy for the seniors living there.

“I felt a connection between me and Fluffy and the seniors,” Yang said.

The pet therapy started in November 2014, when Yang was first introduced to the group Pets and Friends.

“At that time she was underage,” Yang’s mom, Shirley Chen, interjected. “I had to go with her” to Northcrest Care Centre.

In the beginning, the three of them (Chen, Yang and Fluffy the dog) would all head down to the seniors home once a week to provide some canine snuggles for the residents.