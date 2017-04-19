Event MC Kelly Latremouille, Delta Councilor Sylvia Bishop and Reach Foundation Director Valerie Bartlett were all smiles at the fifth annual Reach for the Stars Gala.

Passion for Potential was evident at the Reach for the Stars Gala 2017 held in the Coast Tsawwassen Inn on April 8. The fifth annual gala benefiting the Reach Foundation’s Building for Children Together campaign was an outstanding success on many levels.

“The positive energy radiating from the 270 guests and volunteers who came together in support of Reach on Saturday evening was overwhelming and filled my heart with immense warmth and pride at being a part of such an amazing organization,” said Reach fundraising manager Kristin Bibbs. “It was truly an incredible demonstration of how deeply Reach is valued within our community.”

May Days Choir youth (pictured), which includes members with autism, received a standing ovation for their performance of “Fight Song.” LG104.3FM radio host Kelly Latremouille emceed the event and Delta Coun. Ian Payton served as auctioneer.

Presenting sponsors Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and Canadian Autoparts Toyota (CAPTIN), raffles and all sponsors, auction donors and guests attending helped raise $100,000 for children and youth with special needs.

Tsawwassen First Nation Chief Bryce Williams gave a traditional welcome and Delta MP and Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities Carla Qualtrough sent a congratulatory message that was read at the beginning of the evening.

Qualtrough praised the Building for Children Together initiative, stating that “the new Lois E. Jackson Kinsmen Centre for Children will be a tremendous benefit not only for the people accessing services but for the entire community. Its presence will display the potential that every person with a developmental disability has.”

The Reach Foundation’s Building for Children Together campaign is raising $500,000 of the $5.7 million project goal. Construction of Reach Child and Youth Development Society’s new children’s centre building is underway at 5050 47th Ave. in Ladner. It is scheduled to be finished in mid-September.