It's a call to ARMS, the Alouette River Management Society, that is.

The river group is holding its first annual fundraiser next Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. at The Ranch Pub and Grill, 21973 –132nd Ave.

Tickets are $30 for a steak dinner and beer, plus there's a silent auction and plenty of raffe prizes. If you have any items to donate to that silent auction, the society would welcome that as well.

Local businesses are chipping in with gift cards to help the society in its fund raising drive for this year.

The Alouette River Management Society is focused on creating a fishway around B.C. Hydro's Alouette Dam in order to reconnect the Alouette Lake reservoir to the South Alouette River.

Contact the society at 604-467-6401 or e-mail: arms@alouetteriver.org