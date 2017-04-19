Eric Langton Elementary School are the winners of the Lieutenant Governor's Sing Me A Song contest.

Mme. Daniels' class won in the under 11 category for their performance of We are Canada.

Schools, community choirs and amateur musical groups were invited to write and perform an original song in celebration of Canada's 150th birthday.

Entries were judged on musicality, spirit and originality by a panel of musicians that included the musical director of Youth Choir 61 and the Honour Choir of the Greater Victoria School District Maureen Archambault, opera singer and artistic director of Astrolabe Musik Theatre Heather Pawsey and the music director of Vox Humana Chamber Choir, the Linden Singers of Victoria, the Victoria Choral Society and the Victoria Conservatory of Music Chorale Brian Wismath.

All submissions had to have a minumum of eight voices and be original content inspired by the Canada 150 theme.

Other winners included the Our Lady of Mercy School in Burnaby in the under 18 category for Home, The Gardens Choir in Qualicum Beach in the open category for Welcome to Canada and the Stz'uminus Community school's Grade 6 class in Ladysmith won the Enthusiasm and Spirit Award for Chances.

For more information about the program go to ltgov.bc.ca.