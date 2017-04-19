- Home
Black Press papers take home 53 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards
Black Press papers cleaned up with over 50 prizes at the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards.
The winners list released Tuesday night had the company’s newspapers featured in almost every category from best overall to photography to editorial content. See a list of the winners below:
- Best all-around newspaper
- The Hope Standard, third place (circulation up to 1,249)
- Salmon Arm Observer, second place (circulation 2,000-2,999)
- The Yukon News, first place (circulation 4,000-6,499)
- Penticton Western News, second place (circulation 12,500-24,999)
- Best front page
- The Hope Standard, second place (circulation up to 1,249)
- Salmon Arm Observer, first place (circulation 2,000-2,999)
- The Yukon News, second place (circulation 4,000-6,499)
- Penticton Western News, first place (circulation 12,500-24,999)
- Best editorial page
- The Hope Standard, third place (circulation up to 1,249)
- Salmon Arm Observer, third place (circulation 2,000-2,999)
- The Yukon News, second place (circulation 4,000-6,499)
- Penticton Western News, second place (circulation 12,500-24,999)
- Parksville-Qualicum Beach News, third place (circulation12,500-24,999)
- Blue Ribbon
- Parksville-Qualicum Beach News, second place (circulation12,500-24,999)
- Coldstream News Gazette, third place (circulation 12,500-24,999)
- Best feature story
- Williams Lake Tribune, second place – “Veteran shares story coping with PTSD” (circulation 4,000-12,499)
- Nelson Star, third place – “Locals learn Arabic to welcome refugees” (circulation 4,000-12,4999)
- Outstanding reporter initiative
- Trail Times, first place – “Exhibit showcases Italian Canadians interned in WW2” (circulation up to 3,999)
- The Yukon News, first place, third place – “Government hands flood victims out to dry” (circulation up to 9,000)
- Best historical story
- The Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal, third place – “Camels in the Cariboo historical piece” (circulation up to 3,999)
- Oak Bay News, third place – “Wartime snapshots shared at Carlton House” (circulation 4,000-12,499)
- Peninsula News Review, first place – “Story of North Saanich’s Horth family” (circulation 4,000-12,499)
- Langley Times, second place – “Remembering Sgt. Wright” (circulation 12,500 and over)
- Best headline writing
- Yukon News, first place – “Let the meet Kate”
- The Surrey Now – “The Surrey Now”
- Best spot news coverage
- Yukon News – “Flood swimmer” (circulation 4,000-12,499)
- Surrey Leader, first place – “Man burned at homeless camp” (circulation 12,500 and over)
- Goldstream News Gazette, third place – “Armed suspect taken into custody after lengthy standoff (circulation 12,500 and over)
- Best news feature photo
- Salmon Arm Observer, first place – “To the beat of the drum” (circulation up to 3,999)
- Sooke News Mirror, second place – “CRD celebrates salmon and new parkland” (circulation 4,000-12,499)
- Surrey Leader, first place – “Pregnant and addicted” (circulation 12,500 and over)
- Best feature photo
- Yukon News, second place – “Swing adventure” (circulation 4,000-12,499)
- Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, first place – “Fair features sitting swine” (circulation 12,500 and over)
- Langley Advance – “Farm fundraiser” (circulation 12,500 and over)
- Goldstream News Gazette – “Santa takes some time for a special stop at VGH” (circulation 12,500 and over)
- Best sports photo
- Salmon Arm Observer – “In your face” (circulation up to 3,999)
- Salmon Arm Observer – “Air Elejiah” (circulation up to 3,999)
- Salmon Arm Observer – “View from the hoop” (circulation up to 3,999)
- Yukon News – “Splashdown” (circulation 4,000-12,499
- Sooke News Mirror – “Punishing tackle” (circulation 4,000-12,499)
- Best photo essay
- Salmon Arm Observer – “Roots and Blues” (circulation up to 3,999)
- Outstanding community service
- Williams Lake Tribune – “Dirty Laundry Campaing” (circulation up to 9,999)
- Best holiday edition
- Langley Advance – “Love: Start your own family traditions” (circulation 12,500 and over)
- Best coverage of the arts
- Nelson Starr (circulation up to 9,999)
- Best sports coverage
- Salmon Arm Observer (circulation up to 3,999)
- Yukon News (circulation 4,000-12,499)
- Cowichan Valley Citizen (circulation 12,500 and over)
- Best multimedia feature
- Yukon News – “Burning away the winter blues” (circulations up to 9,999)
- Victoria News – “Royal Visit 2016” (circulation 10,000 and over)
- Vernon Morning Star – “A place to call home” (circulation 10,000 and over)
- Best agricultural edition
- Cowichan Valley Citizen – “Ahead of the herd: Valley farmers adding value” (circulation 10,000 and over)
- Langley Times – “HomeGrown” (circulation 10,000 and over)
- Chilliwack Progress – “Outlook Agriculture” (circulation 10,000 and over
