For 19-year-old Alix Way, getting up before a theatre full of strangers might be a little nerve-wracking. But, she’s up for the challenge next week, when she takes on her first ever emceeing role during the second annual SASSY Awards.

“I see it as an opportunity to give back to SASSY and the Rotary Club. These guys helped me pay for my textbooks – which have not been cheap – and now I would like to return the favour and assist in the upcoming event,” Way said.

She’s a University of the Fraser Valley student who was crowned the inaugural sports leadership winner at last year’s SASSY (Service Above Self Student and Youth) Awards. That meant she received a $1,000 bursary for her education, plus a $500 donation in her name to her charity of choice – Right to Play International, an organization that uses sport and play to enhance child development in disadvantaged areas of the world.

SASSY is a Rotary driven community program designed to recognize young people in Langley for outstanding accomplishments in the areas of community service, youth leadership, overcoming adversity, international service, environmental stewardship, arts and cultural leadership, and – in Way’s case – sports leadership.

Of the 43 nominees this year, 21 were shortlisted, and the top seven will be recognized during a Juno-styled awards ceremony at the Chief Sepass Theatre (9096 Trattle St.) in Fort Langley on Thursday, April 27, starting at 7 p.m.

“I wanted to be part of this again this year,” Way said. “I really enjoyed the atmosphere they created last year. Everyone was really encouraging and overall it was a humbling experience. It was a friendly environment that I would love to be part of again,” she added.

Way also pitched in on judging day, a few weeks ago. She expressed shock that the youth weren’t more nervous.

She remembers being a bundle of nerves that day.

While Way shared her experiences with many of this year’s nominees, emphasize that – despite her nerves – she found the entire process supportive and friendly.

And asked what being a winner meant for her, Way shared:

“It reassured me that everything I contribute to was for a reason… It is important to give back and get involved in your community.”

In addition to helping with this year’s SASSYs, Way has also assisted with the RBC Training Qualifiers held in Langley and Richmond this past spring, provided first aid assistance at an 11-km obstacle course challenge in Whistler last fall called Mudderella, and will be working with Special Olympic qualifiers in May.

Despite a busy school schedule, she said she “still finding time to give back because it is important to me.”

Being a SASSY recipient, in part, has urged her to get more involved and be more aware of opportunities to give back.