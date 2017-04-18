ICBC sign that warns the public about auto theft.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP will have a 'Pop Up Detachment' at St. George's Church next week to educate people about auto theft prevention.

The event hosted in partnership with ICBC marks Auto Crime Enforcement month and follows a police report that says thefts from vehicles have increased throughout the province last year.

On Monday members of the detachment along with ICBC will be teaching people what not to do about leaving valuables in a car with their interactive, spot-the-target vehicle.

Sergeant Brenda Gresiuk with the Ridge Meadows RCMP says valuables should never be left in vehicles and cars should always be locked, even when parked in the driveway.

The RCMP will also be giving away steering wheel locking devices on a first come first serve basis to owners of the five most stolen vehicles including the Ford F Series pickup truck, Honda Civic and CRX, Dodge pickup trucks, GMC/Chevrolet pickup trucks and the Ford E series vans.

The event takes place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 24 at St. George's Church, 23500 Dewdney Trunk Road.